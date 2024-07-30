In Bashkiria, a man on a paraglider fell on a girl, she was hospitalized

In Bashkiria, a man on a paraglider made a hard landing and fell on a girl. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram-channel.

According to the department, the paraglider fell on Mount Toratay in the Ishimbay district. As a result, the girl who was injured could not move independently.

“The girl was hospitalized. The paraglider himself received minor injuries,” the ministry reported, adding that the emergency services and volunteers transported the girl to an ambulance.

Earlier, one person was injured when a motorized hang glider fell on a private house in Zvenigorod, Moscow Region. The hang glider belonged to 44-year-old Zvenigorod businessman Oleg Parakhin. He injured his shoulder and was taken to hospital in Odintsovo.