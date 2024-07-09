In Orenburg, a man and a woman drove a cage with a child inside down the street

In Russia, a man and a woman put a child in a cage on wheels and went outside. The corresponding video was published by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The situation captured on video took place on one of the streets of Orenburg. The footage shows a woman pulling a small cage on wheels with a child sitting inside. Behind her is a man rolling a suitcase. A small dog runs next to the couple.

There is no other information at this time.

