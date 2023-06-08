A forest fire that broke out in the Altai Territory with a flame above the trees was filmed

A large-scale forest fire that broke out in the Yegoryevsky district of the Altai Territory was filmed from a helicopter. Video published Telegram-channel Mash Siberia.

The footage shows a forest engulfed in flames, the border of the fire is clearly visible from a height. Also, when watching the video, you can see flames rising into the sky, the height of which is much higher than the height of the trees.

According to the latest data from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, in extinguishing a natural fire involved 78 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment. In fire extinguishing involved amphibious aircraft BE-200ChS.

