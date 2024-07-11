In the Smolensk region, a boy fell on wires and received multiple burns

In the Smolensk region, a seven-year-old child received multiple burns. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The first-grader suffered serious health consequences when he fell on live wires. Walking with his friends on a bridge over the railroad tracks, one of the children dropped a sneaker on one of the carriages. The boy tried to get the shoe, but fell down.

The child was diagnosed with a burn to the head and body, a burn to 70 percent of the respiratory tract, third-degree shock and a closed craniocerebral injury. The boy was transported to Moscow for treatment.

Earlier in Nizhny Novgorod, a 9-year-old boy set himself on fire from a gas stove, knocking over a bottle of flammable liquid that was standing near the working stove. His father, who was in the kitchen, came to his son’s aid – both victims were taken to the hospital.