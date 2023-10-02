Near Lipetsk, a fighter from the Wagner PMC beat a four-year-old girl to death

In the Lipetsk region, a fighter from the Wagner PMC beat a four-year-old girl to death. The man came to the region on vacation, reports Telegram– Baza channel.

A 31-year-old Russian man quarreled with his ex-wife and severely beat her. Then the woman’s daughter from her first marriage fell under his hand. Wagner hit her on the head several times.

The beaten girl died. The man was detained.

Earlier in the Sverdlovsk region, a Wagnerite who was beaten on the street died without regaining consciousness. The man fell into a coma after a fight, the cause of which was a conflict with one of the local residents. The death of the special operation participant was confirmed by his mother.