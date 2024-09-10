Rostov-on-Don Call Center Employee Convicted of Transferring Client Data

The Novoshakhtinsky City Court of the Rostov Region has sentenced an employee of the federal communications operator, Alexandra Raklevichius, who transferred subscriber data to third parties for money. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Rostov Region.

According to the department, Raklevičius got a job at a call center for a mobile operator in the Rostov region in 2022. From the start of her work, she illegally copied customer details and then transferred this and other information about them to third parties for a fee.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 2 of Article 138 (“Violation of the privacy of correspondence, telephone conversations, postal, telegraph or other communications”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment.

Earlier, investigators in Tomsk opened a criminal case against an employee of one of the divisions of the Russian Interior Ministry for the region for transferring personal data of Russians to third parties. The case was opened under Article 272 (“Unauthorized access to computer information protected by law”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the man is under house arrest.