In Russia, a family of three died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment. On Sunday, February 7, reports TASS…

The tragedy happened in the town of Shchelkovo near Moscow. “According to preliminary data, three people, including a minor, died from gas poisoning in one of the houses on Rabochaya Street. Another person is in a medical institution in serious condition, ”the regional prosecutor’s office said.

A law enforcement source said that a small child and his parents were killed, and their 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized.

The reasons for the incident are being established.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region accidentally found out that for several years she had been poisoned with carbon monoxide, which entered her apartment. It turned out that after repairing the roof of the house, the ventilation began to work incorrectly.