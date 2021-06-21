In Podolsk near Moscow, a drunken employee of the Moscow traffic police department caused an accident and disappeared. About this with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies reports TASS…

The interlocutor of the agency said that a traffic police inspector drove a Kia Rio into a parked refrigerator truck and then disappeared.

As a result of the accident, two passengers who were in the policeman’s car were injured. They received fractures of the vault and base of the skull, concussion and bruises. A criminal case was initiated under article 125 (“Leaving in danger”), part 2 of article 264 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles”).

The policeman faces up to seven years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that in Tatarstan, a drunk police officer hit an eight-year-old child at a pedestrian crossing. It turned out that the policeman who was driving was intoxicated. The boy got bruises and abrasions.