In Omsk, a minibus driver pushed a teenager out because he paid for travel by phone

In Omsk, a minibus driver pushed a teenage girl out of the car as she tried to pay for the fare with her phone. The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reports this on social networks “In contact with”.

The girl’s parents contacted the police and said that their daughter had been forcefully pushed out of the Gazelle minibus. As a result, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs found out that the passenger tried to pay for the fare with an Omka card loaded into the gadget, but the driver stated that this payment method allegedly leads to a breakdown of the terminal. When the Russian woman explained that she could not pay otherwise, the man pushed her out of the car.

As the department reported, the minibus driver was taken to the police station, where he told his version of the ending of the conflict. “I brought her to the stairs – she didn’t leave, I pushed her out a little, little by little,” the man said.

The issue of bringing him to justice for petty hooliganism is now being considered.