In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a minibus driver dragged a student out of the passenger compartment by the leg, because his ticket did not work. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the press service of the city hall. The video of the conflict is published by the Telegram channel LIFE SHOT.

The footage that appeared on the network shows that the boy does not want to get out of the minibus and resists. He tries to fight off the driver, but he pulls him off the seat and kicks him out into the street.

The fact of the incident is being checked. The driver was removed from the line.

Earlier, the conductor of one of the Krasnoyarsk shuttle buses pushed a pensioner without a mask out into the street with powerful kicks. Other passengers urged her to comply with safety rules “and even offered her money to get on another bus.” As a result, the elderly woman allegedly began to behave aggressively and began to provoke the conductor.