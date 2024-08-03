A child fell into a bucket of boiling water near Orenburg and ended up in hospital

In the Orenburg region, a child was scalded in boiling water. About this reports Orenday edition.

When the boy was at home, he tripped. As he fell, he accidentally put his hand into a bucket of boiling water.

After the incident, the mother took the child to the hospital, and the doctors, in turn, informed the police about it. The boy was diagnosed with burns of varying degrees.

