In Saratov, doctors removed two liters of polyurethane foam from a child’s stomach

Doctors at the Saratov Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital removed two liters of foam from the child’s stomach. This is stated in a message posted in the community of a medical institution in “In contact with”.

Left at home alone, the boy poured a whole container of polyurethane foam into his mouth. The parents turned to doctors after their son complained of severe abdominal pain.

The study found that the child’s stomach was filled with a foreign substance, which could lead to the development of intestinal obstruction and sepsis. Surgeons operated on the boy and removed two liters of foam from his digestive tract.

Earlier in Ufa, a two-year-old child ended up in intensive care after drinking a clog remover. He was diagnosed with a chemical burn of the esophagus and prescribed treatment.