In Russia, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the supply of live poultry and poultry products to the country from some regions of European countries, where an unfavorable situation for bird flu has developed. This is stated in message Rosselkhoznadzor.

“Rosselkhoznadzor is concerned about the worsening epizootic situation with highly pathogenic avian influenza in European countries. In connection with receiving information about new outbreaks of the disease in other states, the service is taking measures to prevent its introduction into the territory of the Russian Federation, ”the department said.

In this regard, the document says, in order to ensure safety, it was decided to impose restrictions on the import of poultry and poultry products from areas affected by disease.

So, since April 23, the import of these products into Russia from the entire territory of Slovakia, from the Hajdu-Bihar county of Hungary and the Haute Savoie department of France is prohibited.

From these countries and administrative territories, it is temporarily prohibited to import into Russia live poultry, hatching eggs, poultry meat, finished poultry meat products (with the exception of processed goods), feed and feed additives for birds (with the exception of feed and feed additives of plant origin, chemical and microbiological synthesis).

In addition, the transit of live birds on the territory of Russia is limited.

On March 12, the department temporarily banned the supply of these controlled goods to Russia from the Schwandorf region (federal state of Bavaria) of Germany, Halland County of Sweden and the Moravian-Silesian region of the Czech Republic.

On March 4, the Rosselkhoznadzor banned the supply of hatching eggs and live poultry from the Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia and the administrative territory of Sweden – the Estergötland county, and the import of these products from the Vysočina region, the Pardubice region and the Pilsen region of the Czech Republic was also limited.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Agriculture said that the restoration of the production of poultry and eggs in Russia is expected by May this year. The ministry noted that the poultry industry in the country is developing dynamically, annually demonstrating an increase in the production of meat and eggs. This, in turn, made it possible to reach full self-sufficiency.