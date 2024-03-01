In St. Petersburg, a baby fell from a woman’s arms because of an attack by his father on his mother.

In St. Petersburg, a three-month-old baby fell from her mother's arms when the woman was attacked by her husband. About it reports “Fontanka”.

The conflict between husband and wife occurred in the Frunzensky district of the city. There, in an apartment on Alpinsky Lane, a man began to beat his wife – at that moment she was holding their common child in her hands.

During the beating, the baby fell out of his mother's arms and fell to the floor. Then the man who beat his wife left the apartment, and the woman called an ambulance and the police. The child was hospitalized, doctors assess his condition as moderate. Details about the girl's injuries were not provided.

Earlier in Voronezh, a six-month-old girl fell from her mother’s arms and received life-threatening injuries. The child’s family is registered with the juvenile affairs inspectorate, the source claims, since the child’s parents abuse alcohol and the father was convicted.