In Buryatia, a 13-year-old girl weighing 14 kilograms was hospitalized with exhaustion. This is reported on website Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Republic.

According to the department, the Russian woman was admitted to the Children’s Clinical Republican Hospital on November 21, 2020. The investigators found out that the child lives in one of the villages of the Zaigraevsky district with his mother, who alone is raising three minor children.

By the time the child was hospitalized, the family was not registered with the guardianship authorities and the police. The mother said that the girl’s exhaustion was due to a general illness associated with birth trauma. At the same time, the woman did not seek treatment for her daughter until her condition worsened.

A criminal case was initiated under article 156 of the Criminal Code (“Failure to fulfill the duties of raising a minor”).

Earlier in Bryansk, an official from the guardianship authorities was sent to a penal colony for a year because she did not follow a dysfunctional family, where they found an adopted girl with exhaustion and frostbitten legs. From April 2016 to May 2020, she did not control the conditions in which the adopted child lives and how the parents fulfill their responsibilities for his maintenance and upbringing.