In Russia, over the past day, 9,270 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded, the operational headquarters for combating the disease reported on Saturday, May 1.

“Over the past 24 hours, 9 270 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 84 regions. Of these, 14.2% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 392 deaths were recorded. During the day, 8,637 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the message says.

Most of all new cases were detected in Moscow (3208), St. Petersburg (737) and Moscow region (649).

In total, to date, 4,814,558 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 110,520 deaths were recorded, 4,436,583 people recovered.

On the same day, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the epidemiological situation in Russia due to coronavirus remains tense, while it is too early to relax.

She added that now in Russia there is a wave-like course of the COVID-19 pandemic: small rises may follow a decrease in incidence.

A day earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, indicated that a tense situation with coronavirus is observed in the world, and a stable stage has come in Russia. According to her, there are no critical incidence rates in the country.

However, the head of Rospotrebnadzor allowed the situation to worsen if citizens did not comply with sanitary measures. She recalled that it is important for Russians to wear masks and maintain social distance.

On April 29, Popova said that Rospotrebnadzor expects a seasonal rise in the incidence of respiratory infections, including COVID-19, by the fall.

In January, large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 began in Russia. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, three vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. As noted in the Ministry of Health, the activity of vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia is high.

