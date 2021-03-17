In Russia, over the past day, 8,998 new cases of coronavirus were recorded. This was announced on Wednesday, March 17, by the operational headquarters for monitoring and controlling the spread of infection.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,755 patients have recovered, 427 people have died.

The largest number of cases of the disease was registered in Moscow (1201), St. Petersburg (927) and Moscow region (436).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,418,436 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia, 93,364 patients have died, 4,024,975 people have recovered.

On the eve of the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko said that the country has registered a test system to detect a number of strains of coronavirus.

On the same day, it became known that a South African strain of coronavirus infection was found in Russia.

Georgy Vikulov, director of the National Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections, suggested that travelers might have brought him to Russia. At the same time, on March 10, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, informed that there is still no wide distribution of new mutations of the coronavirus in the country.

