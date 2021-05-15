In Russia over the past day, 8,790 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 84 regions of the country. This was reported on May 15 at the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection.

Most of all new cases were detected in Moscow (3073), St. Petersburg (749) and Moscow region (671).

During the day, 9866 people fully recovered, 364 deaths were recorded.

Thus, to date, the total number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia has reached 4,931,691. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,480 people have died from the consequences of the disease, 4,547,500 people have fully recovered.

On the eve of the immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov denied statements about the alleged beginning of the third wave of coronavirus in Russia. He pointed out that there is no surge in the incidence of COVID-19, and what is being recorded now is “a continuation of the previous wave.” Moreover, within a month, according to his forecast, the situation will change for the better.

A large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged citizens to continue to actively test for coronavirus and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic. The head of state noted that about 21.5 million Russians have already been vaccinated, which is a good result.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on May 14 that 99% of those vaccinated against the coronavirus do not become infected. In the capital, he said, the situation with COVID-19 is generally stable.

Currently, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian Federation: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.