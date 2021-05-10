In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 8,465 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. About this on my website reports the operational headquarters.

The number of people who recovered in the last day was 6774. Another 321 people died due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Most of the infections occur in Moscow (2896 cases), St. Petersburg (724), Moscow region (649). Least of all infected in the Republic of Tyva (6), Magadan region (4) and the Republic of Altai (4).

In total, 4 888 727 infected were detected in Russia by May 10. Died – 113 647 people.