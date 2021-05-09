In Russia, 8,419 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the last 24 hours. Such data is provided on its website operational headquarters.

Most of the infections occur in Moscow (2828 cases), St. Petersburg (729), Moscow region (636). Least of all infected in the Republic of Tyva (4), Magadan region (3) and the Republic of Altai (3).

In total, 4,880,262 infected were recorded in Russia as of May 9. Died – 113 326 people.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Russia announced that it expects the development of herd immunity in residents of the country to coronavirus in September.