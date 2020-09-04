Over the past day, 5110 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. This was announced on Friday, September 4, at the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

“Over the past 24 hours, 5110 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 84 regions. Of these, 24.2% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 121 deaths were recorded. In a day, 5812 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the message says.

Most of the new infections are in Moscow (692), St. Petersburg (193) and the Moscow region (164).

Thus, by September 4, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia is 1,015,105 in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 17 649 deaths were registered, 832 747 patients were discharged from hospitals.

In recent months, the number of detected cases of coronavirus has been declining, the regions are lifting previously imposed restrictive measures.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 under the name Sputnik V. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the coronavirus vaccine, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center, was registered in accordance with Russian laws and world practice.

