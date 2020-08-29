In the Russian regions, 4941 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, the operational headquarters said.

It is noted that in a quarter of cases the disease was asymptomatic.

The largest number of those infected was detected in the capital (677), St. Petersburg (189) and the Moscow region (163). Least of all – in the Nenets Autonomy (3). The daily increase was not recorded in Chukotka.

111 people became victims of the disease per day, in total 17,025 people died during the pandemic in the Russian Federation.

5917 patients recovered. In total, more than 804 thousand people were discharged from medical institutions.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia increased to 985,346. The increase per day was 0.5 percent.

Rospotrebnadzor previously said that more than 36 million tests were carried out in Russia to detect COVID-19. During the day, 224 thousand tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country.