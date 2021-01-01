In the Russian Federation, 474 thousand tests for coronavirus infection were carried out per day, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor reports.

The department specified that since the beginning of the pandemic, over 91.1 million tests for COVID-19 have already been done in the country.

665,912 people are under medical supervision.

Recall, the day before 27,747 cases of COVID-19 and 593 deaths were reported in the Russian Federation per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3.1 million Russians have become infected with the coronavirus, 57,019 people have become victims of the disease.

