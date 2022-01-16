The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia over the past day was 686. Thus, the number of deaths was the lowest since July 5, 2021. This was announced on Sunday, January 16, at the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

In total, 29,230 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia over the past 24 hours in 85 regions of the country. Of these, 14.2% did not have clinical manifestations of the disease.

The largest number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours was registered in Moscow (6480), St. Petersburg (3958) and the Moscow region (3147).

In total, to date, 10,803,534 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. For the entire period, 321,320 deaths were recorded, 9,858,615 people recovered.

A day earlier, professor at George Washington University, virologist Konstantin Chumakov, said that compared to early strains of coronavirus, the COVID-19 disease caused by the Omicron strain proceeds in a rather mild form, and mortality has significantly decreased. He noted that there is every chance that the coronavirus pandemic will end soon.

On January 14, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that 783 cases of infection with the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. She clarified that the number of Omicron cases in Russia has doubled since January 10. She predicts that this strain will replace the “Delta” variant of COVID-19.

On January 13, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to assess the readiness of medical institutions to deploy additional beds and create a reserve of beds for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 against the backdrop of the spread of the Omicron strain.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.