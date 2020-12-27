The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Russia per day amounted to 28,284. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,050,248. Telegram-channel operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

The largest daily increase was recorded in Moscow – 6620. After the capital, St. Petersburg (3761) and the Moscow Region (1609) are the leaders in terms of daily morbidity. The smallest number of new infections in the country was detected in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (6 and 1, respectively).

Over the past 24 hours, 552 deaths have been recorded in the country. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 54,778 patients have died with a confirmed diagnosis.

During the day, 24,390 people were discharged from hospitals, in total 2,450,829 patients recovered.