In Russia, 27,039 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the last day. This was announced on Friday, January 1, at the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

The largest increase was recorded in Moscow (5907), St. Petersburg (3746), Moscow region (1568).

The number of deaths from complications associated with COVID-19 in the past knocks amounted to 536. During the day, 25,798 people have fully recovered in the country.

Since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus in Russia, 3,186,336 cases of COVID-19 have been identified. 57 555 deaths were recorded, 2 580 138 people recovered.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that more than 91.1 million tests were carried out in the country to detect coronavirus infection.

On the eve of the resident of the International Association of Specialists in the field of infections Irina Shestakova said that Russia will return to a more or less old way of life if by the fall of 2021 at least 50% of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus.

On December 30, 2020, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that the number of patients with COVID-19 decreased by 4% in a week.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus started in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. It is proposed to vaccinate with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11.

