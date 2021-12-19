Over the past day, 27,967 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Russia. This was reported on Sunday, December 19, at the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

“Over the past 24 hours in Russia, there have been 27,967 confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in 84 regions, including 2,250 (8.1%) actively detected without clinical manifestations,” the statement said.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (3,013), St. Petersburg (1,955) and the Moscow region (1,825).

In total, to date, 10,214,790 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Russian Federation, 8,984,921 people have recovered.

On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is more effective than other drugs in the fight against the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the authorities of the Russian regions should increase the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 before the New Year holidays.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112