The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Russia per day amounted to 23,309, the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,379,103, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday, January 9th.

23309 new cases of coronavirus detected in Russia in the last 24 hours

Experts recorded the greatest daily increase in Moscow – 4900. After the capital, St. Petersburg (3006) and the Moscow Region (1184) are in the lead in terms of daily morbidity. The smallest number of new infections in the country was detected in the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (14 and 3, respectively).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 470 deaths were recorded in the country. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,381 patients have died with a confirmed diagnosis.

During the day in Russia, 23 680 people fully recovered, a total of 2,426,439 patients recovered.