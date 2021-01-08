In Russia, 23 652 new cases of coronavirus were detected per day, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,355,794 cases of coronavirus have been identified in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 60,911 deaths were recorded, 2,731,129 people recovered.

The largest increase in cases of infection was recorded in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region.

Earlier it was reported that the most dangerous place in terms of the likelihood of contracting coronavirus in Moscow is transport.