Over the past day, 22,851 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia, the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,401,954, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Sunday 10 January.

The greatest daily growth was recorded by specialists in Moscow (4216), St. Petersburg (3010) and the Moscow region (1292). The smallest number of new infections in the country was detected in the Jewish Autonomous Region (12).

In addition, 456 deaths were recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. Over the entire period, 61,837 deaths were recorded, 2,778,889 people recovered.