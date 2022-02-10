Over the past 24 hours, 197,076 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Russia, 19,446 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. This was announced on Thursday, February 10, at the infection control operational headquarters.

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Moscow (22747), St. Petersburg (21644) and the Moscow region (7611). 701 people died from the consequences of COVID-19, 106,092 recovered.

In total, 13,527,845 cases of infection have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus. 338,091 people died, 10,909,397 fully recovered.

Earlier on the same day, pediatrician Sergei Tokarev, doctor of medical sciences, warned that children under the age of five may develop laryngotracheitis, in which there is a risk of swelling of the larynx, if the Omicron disease is a strain of COVID-19.

On the eve of the virologist, molecular biologist, leading researcher at Lomonosov Moscow State University Maxim Skulachev said that the impact of coronavirus on the patient’s vascular system may be reflected in the violation of the functions of fine motor skills.

“Fine motor impairment with COVID-19 is most likely a minor neurological disorder. It may be associated with damage to blood vessels, in particular small vessels of the brain, but in the vast majority of cases this is all reversible. This symptom will pass if a person adheres to a healthy lifestyle, ”explained Skulachev.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.