Over the past day, 19,032 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions in Russia. The total number of infections during the pandemic has increased to 3,832,080, reports Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the virus.

Most infections per day were recorded in St. Petersburg – 2512. They are followed by Moscow (2430) and Moscow region (1069). The least cases of infection are in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (7).

In 24 hours, 512 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country. During the epidemic, a total of 72,697 patients died. A total of 3,279,964 people recovered, including 24,502 over the past day.

Earlier in January, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov announced the start date for a new wave of coronavirus in Russia. In his opinion, a surge in the incidence can be expected by the summer or autumn of this year.