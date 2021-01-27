In Russia, 17,741 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, this is at least since October 29. 594 patients with COVID-19 have died. This was told in the operational headquarters for the fight against the disease.

The day before reported 18,241 infected and 564 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 3,774,672 cases in the country, 71,076 people have died, and more than 3.2 million Russians have recovered.

Currently, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, is 0.47%.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that a noticeable decrease in the spread of coronavirus in the Russian Federation expected in March.

Also, the department noted that in the country no mutations of the coronavirus detected in South Africa and Japan have been identified.