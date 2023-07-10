In January-June of this year, the courts declared bankrupt 162.9 thousand citizens, which is 34% more than the same period in 2022, Fedresurs told Izvestia.

In the first half of the year, the growth rate of insolvency among individuals continued to slow down. So, for example, in January-June last year, compared to the same period in 2021, the number of defaults increased by 1.4 times (from 88 thousand to 121.3 thousand), and for six months of 2021 to the pandemic year of 2020 – in 2.1 (from 42.7 thousand to 88 thousand).

In terms of regions, in absolute terms, the leaders in terms of the number of bankrupt citizens are: Moscow Region, Moscow, Krasnodar Territory, Sverdlovsk Region and Bashkortostan. The bulk of insolvency procedures (96.5%) are still initiated by the citizens themselves, the rest are bankruptcy creditors and the Federal Tax Service, the materials say.

5.13 thousand people were admitted to the second mechanism – out-of-court bankruptcy – in six months, and 2.17 thousand applicants were denied, follows from the data of Fedresurs (this information comes from the MFC). The percentage of initiated cases to the number of applications filed increased to 70%.

The increase in bankruptcies of citizens in absolute terms through the courts is still very high, the head of Fedresurs, Alexei Yukhnin, estimated. However, according to his estimates, so far the rate of increase in the indicator will be at the level of 30-40% in annual terms, since the double figures of previous years were also due to the low base effect, which has exhausted itself.

