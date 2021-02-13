Over the past day, 14,861 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This was announced on Saturday, February 13, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On the eve, Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, predicted the start of another rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia after the transition of temperatures through zero and thaws.

On the same day, infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov warned that premature abandonment of basic anti-coronavirus restrictions, including masks, threatens massive morbidity. And according to his forecast, if the spring surge in the incidence of COVID-19 occurs in Russia in one form or another, it will be in mid-April.

In his opinion, the mandatory mask regime in Russia can be canceled not earlier than May, and in Moscow – in June.

On February 5, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the coronavirus in the country began to recede, and the number of COVID-19 cases under observation decreased by almost a third.

