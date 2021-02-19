The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 13,443. The total number of infected reached 4,139,031, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection reported on its Telegram channel on Friday, February 19.

Most cases – 1972 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (1087 cases) and the Moscow Region (687 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (two cases), as well as in the Republic of Tyva (3 cases).

Also, over the past day, 470 patients with coronavirus have died in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 82 396 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 18 637 per day. A total of 3 679 949 patients recovered.