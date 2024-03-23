Russian Ministry of Defense: air defense destroyed 12 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones over four regions

On the night of March 23, air defense forces and means stopped attempts by the Kyiv authorities to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones: five over the Bryansk and Belgorod regions, one each in the Voronezh and Saratov regions.