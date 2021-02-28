Over the past day, 11,359 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. This was announced on Sunday, February 28, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

On February 25, Rospotrebnadzor said that a spring increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is not expected. Epidemiologist Alexander Gorelov stressed that in order for Russia to approach zero incidence rates, it is necessary to form an immune layer in at least 60% of the population.

At the same time, it became known that a group of American scientists conducted a study of the dependence of the spread of COVID-19 on the season, according to the results of which, in winter it is easier to get infected with the virus than in the warm season.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. President Vladimir Putin announced the need to start the campaign.

Up-to-date information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Hot line phone: 8 (800) 2000-112.

