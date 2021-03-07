Over the past day, 10,595 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This was announced on Sunday, March 7, by the operational headquarters for monitoring and controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Also, over the past 24 hours, 368 deaths were recorded, 11,576 people fully recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,322,776 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 89 094 patients died, 3 911 924 people recovered.

On March 5, Viktor Zakharov, Head of the Department of Mathematical Modeling of Energy Systems of St. Petersburg State University, Head of the Center for Intelligent Logistics of St. Petersburg State University, said that successful vaccination would avoid an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country. In his opinion, Russia will be able to reach the level of percentage growth of 0.1% at the end of the second decade of March, Moscow – at its beginning.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that over 5 million Russians had passed the first stage of vaccination against COVID-19 with Sputnik V, of which 2.5 million were fully vaccinated, having received two vaccinations.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 started in Russia on January 18. Citizens are offered to be vaccinated with Sputnik V – the first in the Russian Federation and in the world registered vaccine against coronavirus, created by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. N.F. Gamalei.

