06/30/2023 – 02:07 pm

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, preferred to remain silent on the condemnation of the ineligibility of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In an event for the delivery of housing units in Viamão (RS) at the time when the majority in the TSE was formed due to ineligibility, Lula focused his speech on social agendas.

Lula’s distance from the “news of the day” took place despite pressure from militancy, which shouted “ineligible, ineligible” to celebrate Jair Bolsonaro’s setback in the Electoral Justice.

“It is important that we manage to popularize the understanding of what economy is in Brazil. In a city like Viamão, with a lot of money in the hands of a few people and little money in the hands of a lot of people, this represents misery, people living on the streets. If more people have money, the city will grow and distribute wealth. Have increased consumption. It is this country that we need to build”, said the President of the Republic at the event.

Lula also defended that it is necessary to build more than the 2 million houses promised for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, and said that it is necessary to distribute GDP growth among all people.
























