Security measures have been stepped up in Moscow. This was stated by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, additional control has been introduced on the roads of the city. “It is possible to limit the holding of mass events,” the politician emphasized. He asked citizens to treat these measures with understanding.

In turn, the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov also announced the strengthening of security measures in the region. He allowed possible checks on the roads to the south, and also urged to refrain from traveling by personal transport in the south of the Moscow region, primarily outside of it. Vorobyov noted that anti-terrorist measures are being carried out, the situation is under the control of law enforcement agencies and the FSB. The governor asked citizens to remain calm.

The Kremlin announced Putin’s address

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the citizens in the near future. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“In the near future there will be an appeal from the president,” said the representative of the head of state.

The situation in Rostov-on-Don

In the center of Rostov-on-Don, people appeared with unmarked weapons. Eyewitnesses told the publication “161” that they noticed people in camouflage in the area of ​​​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service, the city administration and one of the police departments.

On the morning of June 24, a video appeared in which Prigozhin, with a handkerchief on his face, walks through the courtyard of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, and later talks on a bench with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev.

In the regional capital, all city webcams were turned off, and the authorities canceled all planned public events. The Governor of the Rostov region urged Rostovites to refrain from traveling to the city center and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

Searches began in the building of PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg

Security forces entered the building of the Wagner Center PMC on Zolnaya Street in St. Petersburg early in the morning on Saturday, June 24. It is specified that two buses arrived with OMON and National Guard officers who went inside along with people in civilian clothes.

It is also reported that masked men armed with machine guns were seen near the Blagoveshchensky Bridge in St. Petersburg. On the nearest embankment there is a hotel and a restaurant, which are connected with the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Akademichesky lane, located nearby, was cordoned off from two sides, armed security forces are on duty directly on the embankment.

The threat of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), taking advantage of the provocation of the founder of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, are concentrating on the starting lines for offensive operations of the unit of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 36th Mechanized Brigade in the Bakhmutov tactical direction. The military department noted that Russian servicemen of the Southern Group of Forces strike at enemy positions with aviation and artillery forces.

Also, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Kursk at night with the help of drones. The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, confirmed that air defense systems (air defense) were operating in the sky over Kursk. The drone attack was successfully repulsed, there were no casualties or damage.

How it all started

The reaction in the regions of the country began after the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of shelling the rear camps of PMCs. Soon after that, voice messages began to appear on Prigozhin’s Telegram channel, in one of which he threatened to “deal with the Ministry of Defense.”

After that, the FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against the businessman on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of what is happening. According to him, “all necessary measures are being taken” in connection with the situation. Reports to the head of state come from the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Guard, Peskov added.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense stated that all the messages and video footage spread on social networks on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC are untrue. A similar statement was made by the FSB.

In a special Channel One news broadcast that aired overnight, the video from the rear camp was called staged, pointing to the speed with which Prigozhin first commented on his appearance.