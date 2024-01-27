In Rostov-on-Don, the wall of a five-story residential building began to collapse. Residents reported this on social networks on January 27.

Footage published on social networks shows that part of the wall on one side of the house has collapsed. A hole has appeared in the wall of one of the apartments located on the ground floor, through which the battery can now be seen.

An ambulance and other emergency services are already at the scene. As the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Rostov Region reported, all residents were evacuated from the house.

“A group of forces and resources from the RSChS (42 people, 13 pieces of equipment) is working on the spot, of which 29 people and 8 pieces of equipment are from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia,” the message says.

It is noted that the house was built in 1963. In 2020 it was recognized as an emergency.

The Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for Rostov-on-Don announced the start of a procedural investigation into this fact. The department also added that investigators from the Investigative Committee have already arrived at the scene of the incident.

“Investigators of the investigation department <...> organized a pre-investigation check after receiving a report of a partial collapse of a wall in one of the entrances of a 5-story apartment building located on the street. Narimanov in the city of Rostov-on-Don, as well as the evacuation of all residents of the house,” the message says.

Earlier, on January 25, the building of pumping station No. 2 on Frunze Street in Novotroitsk collapsed. In particular, two walls and the roof of the building collapsed, trapping people under the rubble. It is known that an employee of the facility died at the scene. Another man, who suffered burns to 95% of his body, died in hospital. The analysis of the collapsed structures continues. 83 people and 28 pieces of equipment were involved in clearing the rubble.