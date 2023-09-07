Residents of Rostov, whose houses were damaged by the fall of the UAV, will be offered temporary housing

Head of the Administration of Rostov-on-Don Alexei Logvinenko in his TelegramThe channel revealed the details of preventing an attack on the region using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Today, a UAV fell on Pushkinskaya Street. The scene is fenced off. Emergency services are on the scene,” he said.

According to him, residents of houses damaged as a result of the incident will have the opportunity to receive housing in the mobile fund. Logvinenko added that traffic on Pushkinskaya Street from Budyonnovsky Avenue to Khalturinsky Lane is temporarily restricted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense said that on the night of September 7, attempts to attack Russian territory using drones were suppressed. The department clarified that the drones were destroyed in the sky over the territory of the Rostov and Moscow regions.