In Rostov, a stuntman injured his arm and feet after flying through the inside of a bus

A Rostov stuntman was injured after performing a stunt during which he flew through the interior of a bus. Video published in Telegram-Komsomolskaya Pravda channel.

According to the publication, the bus was moving at a speed of more than 60 kilometers per hour. As a result, the stuntman injured his arm and feet. “Everything happened instantly – some passengers did not even notice the “fellow traveler”,” the message says.

How clarifies Rostov.ru edition, Evgeny Chebotarev touched the frame of the bus and hit the asphalt. At the hospital he was diagnosed with a broken wrist. This is the 97th stuntman’s trick.

