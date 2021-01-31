In Rostov-on-Don, about a hundred people came to the central square on January 31. The territory was cordoned off in advance, so the uncoordinated action did not take place.

According to the police, today 20 times fewer people came to the rally in Rostov than on 23 January. Then, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 2,000 people gathered in the city center.

After the cancellation of an uncoordinated public event in the square, the demonstrators tried to walk along Pushkinskaya Street, but the road was blocked by police posts. In total, about 10 people were detained.

Earlier it was reported that few protests were also held today in the Far East.

We add that 20 people came to the rally in Tula, and 25 in Yakutsk.