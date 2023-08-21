Roskosmos reported that the accident of Luna-25 occurred due to the engine

The accident of the automatic interplanetary station “Luna-25” occurred due to the engine, which did not turn off normally. The cause of the crash was named by the head of the state corporation “Roscosmos” Yuri Borisov, reports TASS.

“At 14 hours 10 minutes [19 августа] the engines turned on, which were supposed to correct and put the device into pre-landing orbit. Unfortunately, the engine shutdown did not occur normally, in accordance with the cyclogram, but according to a time cutoff, and instead of the planned 84 seconds, it worked for 127 seconds. This was the main reason for the accident of the device, ”he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Borisov noted that before loading the vehicle on board, the flight task for orbit correction was repeatedly simulated on a ground stand.

He also added that the transition of the station to the pre-landing orbit took place in the radio communication zone, and the specialists knew everything that happened to it before the accident. Communication with the device was interrupted at 14 hours 57 minutes, and attempts to restore it were unsuccessful. “Preliminary ballistic calculations showed that due to the abnormal operation of the corrective propulsion system, the device switched to an open lunar orbit and, in fact, crashed into the surface of the Moon,” Borisov said.

On August 20, Roskosmos reported that the Luna-25 station had collided with the surface and ceased to exist. For two days, specialists tried to find the device and restore communication, which was lost on August 19. The first lunar mission in the history of modern Russia started on August 11. Luna-25 was carried by a Soyuz-2.1b medium rocket with a Fregat upper stage.