Private space enterprises similar to the American companies SpaceX and Blue Origin may appear in Russia, but this will take time. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the executive director of Roscosmos for science Alexander Bloshenko at the New Knowledge forum.

“Of course, I admit it, but it will take some time,” he replied when asked about the creation of a domestic analogue of SpaceX or Blue Origin.

He noted that Roskosmos can cooperate with private companies in delegating financial and technical risks to them. At the same time, the corporation must make sure that it can fully rely on these companies and rely on them in the long term, Bloshenko stressed. Otherwise, Roscosmos should be able to buy out controlling stakes in startups, he explained.

According to Bloshenko, the corporation is currently preparing an inexpensive infrastructure for testing missiles and satellites of private companies.

“We are now making a certain infrastructure for private developers of rocket and apparatus so that they can test their small missiles and engines on suitable stands, so that it is cheaper than driving a small engine on such an adult stand,” he added.

In early May, SpaceX’s heavy Falcon 9 launch vehicle successfully launched another batch of 60 mini-satellites into low-earth orbit, which are to replenish the Starlink orbital constellation.