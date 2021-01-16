Calibration of water meters should be carried out only by accredited organizations that can enter information about it in the unified register of Rosstandart. This was told by the head of the Russian Accreditation Agency Nazariy Skrypnik in an interview. “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

He noted that to combat fraudsters who illegally offer verification services, a special electronic service has been opened with up-to-date information about verification companies. According to Skrypnik, there are several hundred such companies operating in Russia. Now citizens have the opportunity to quickly get all reliable information in the register by TIN or name. If the organization is not on the list, it is better to choose another company, said the head of Rosakkreditatsiya.

He added that the results of the verification carried out by fraudsters will be considered invalid. Therefore, it will not be possible to save money using the cheap services of cybercriminals. According to Skrypnik, the cost of calibrating meters in the regions of Russia ranges from 300 to 1,500 rubles, depending on the type of a specific device and the verification method.