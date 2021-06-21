The National Team warned against Slovakia. “I hope that in Montenegro they are worried, because Spain has returned”, Laura Gil warned. And so it has been. The National Team arrived at the Eurobasket in Valencia with only five preparation matches, three less than Lucas Mondelo would have liked. Once the process of the first phase has passed, and the three matches that this team needed to finish its position ready, the championship started against Montenegro, the first of the “life and death battles” for Selection, because at this point there are no longer second chances: if you fall, you are out.

Belarus left Spain in the first game with only 51 points and the alarms of a possible Albadependence went off. It has not been so. The great strength that the National Team has had in recent years is that anyone can dress up as a heroine at a certain time. Ndour began leading the way: nine points in the race to make it 13-8. The pivot also boasts her wrist in this championship. He made his fourth triple (without failure) in the Eurobasket, although he later missed the next three he tried.

Montenegro endured that first round, which was closed with a triple by María Conde (26-18). And there began the display of the Madrid forward, who chained seven points in a row to put the +14 for the National Team (37-23); 15 in total for her and with only one miss in a free throw (3/3 in shots of two and 2/2 in triples). Spain took off in that second round in which they left their rival in just 9 points. When you push back, you have more fun on the attack. Noticeable. Gil and Ndour connected in an alley opp to put the 45-27 with which the break was reached.

The new pieces that have come to this team “in construction” they have been perfectly adapted to the gear. The impudence is being put by Maite Cazorla, very fast in the one on one and with a privileged wrist. Raquel Carrera, more focused on defensive work, scored +25 for Spain (66-41) and there were also minutes for Ginzo. There was a room in which Mondelo gave rest to the most used and Spain did not lower its arms. Conde was still sweet (19 points without failure) and Queralt put even one more point of speed. In the end, +27 for the National Team (78-51) and special for the rest of the teams. The first for Serbia, rival in the quarterfinals tomorrow (21:00). Well, that, they get ready.