On Monday Rome woke up under over 1,000 tons of waste on the ground and not collected, this is the figure reported by the Dire agency in the city. Entire neighborhoods submerged in rubbish from north to south, from the suburbs to the centre. One of the most striking cases of recent days is precisely that of San Paolo besieged by overflowing and malodorous bins, with overflowing buckets on the side of the road. Citizens and neighborhood committees are on a war footing especially due to the conditions in via della Villa di Lucina, at the corner with Viale Giustiniano Imperatore, where there are retractable bins that have not been emptied for months.

It has been known for years that the organization and management of work over the weekend, and in particular that of Sunday, is one of the precautions necessary to ensure continuous fluidity in the emptying of bins and the cleaning of the city. Until the end of June, an agreement was in force in the municipal company (signed with the unions) which economically rewarded all the workers who guaranteed their presence from Saturday to Monday (up to almost 200 euros).

As La Repubblica explains, the company has decided to change its register and from July it has returned to Sundays being paid overtime, following an agreement signed between the social partners and the personnel director, Antonio Migliardi. A move which, while on the one hand probably saved the love some money, on the other it had a worrying contraindication in terms of service: a worker cannot be forced to work overtime.

Therefore, according to Dire news agency, in the first two Sundays of the new agreement in force, the presence rate of operators and drivers dramatically collapsed compared to the past: from around 1,600 (1,300 operators and 300 drivers) to just over 750 (600 operators and 150 drivers), many of whom (the “barycentred” above) are required by contract to work on Sundays.

The “response” to the call to the Sunday overtime shift was so low that there were more vehicles available to go out (250 last Sunday and 210 this one) than the drivers who could drive them.